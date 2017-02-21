Ghana: Shatta Wale Sets Bar High in Cape Coast With Spectacular Performance

Arguably described as the man of the moment, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, made history in Cape Coast when he thrilled thousands of music lovers at the Cape Coast Stadium last Saturday.

As late as 11:30pm, hundreds of people were spotted in queue trying to secure tickets to enter the stadium in anticipation of an extraordinary show.

Performances by some Cape Coast-based artistes including Okotor Perry, Kaphun and Boogy Wenzday opened the show with great performances.

Other big artistes like Pop Skinny and Medikal took over the stage to do give off their best.

At about 2:00am Sunday, when Shatta Wale mounted the stage, the crowd went haywire amidst screaming and shouts of 'dancehall king '.

Shatta Wale started his one and half-hour performance with some of his old hit songs through to his latest hits, 'Mahama paper', 'Kakai', and 'chop kiss' among others that have been ruling the airwaves in recent times.

At the end of his performance, he expressed gratitude to the people of Cape Coast for the massive show of support which made his performance a success, and promised come back again.

Ekow Simpson, a blogger with Cape360 told 3News Shatta Wale has proved he is indeed the man of the moment and has set a high bar in Cape coast as far as the his performance is concerned.

"In fact monitoring from all social media handles, this event has received a massive patronage and placed Cape Coast on a certain map and it's a good sign for shatta Wale as an artiste," he observed.

A popular local radio presenter-cum-event organiser, Candyman described the concert as the biggest to happen in the Cape Coast metropolis in recent time.