Nigeria: PDP Crisis - Makarfi Faction Concludes Meeting, Announces Decisions

Various organs of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday pledged support for the party's National Caretaker Committee in spite of court verdict affirming Ali Modu Sheriff as national chairman of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organs expressed the support during the party's meeting held at Ekiti State House in Abuja.

The organs, including the Governors Forum, Board of Trustees (BoT), the National Assembly Caucus, Former Ministers Forum, Former Lawmakers, and State Chairmen also agreed to appeal the Friday's judgment of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt.

The Chairman of PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, who addressed journalists at the end of the meeting, announced that the party's organs agreed to appeal the judgment.

Mr. Fayose said that all the groups passed a vote of confidence and expressed support for the caretaker committee led by Mr. Makarfi.

"We equally condemned the police for sealing the original venue of this meeting, the International Conference Centre.

"We are not in a banana republic; opposition must have life. Part of democracy is a virile opposition that can keep government of the day on it toes," he said.

He said the security agencies were now seen as representatives of the ruling party.

Also, a chieftain of the party, Jerry Gana, said he was delighted that every organ of the party expressed support to Makarfi leadership and agreed that court verdict should be appealed.

"We felt it is unjust and that the judgment should be appealed," Mr. Gana said.

On his part, Dayo Adeyeye, Secretary of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, said the outcome of the meeting was "very encouraging" to the leadership and members of the party.

"What I will take away from this meeting is that PDP remains one happy family and we are ready to forge ahead," Mr. Adeyeye said.

He said the party had already filed an appeal for a stay of execution at Port Harcourt Court of Appeal and was headed to the Supreme Court.

He added that the caretaker committee would continue with its activities pending the outcome of the Supreme Court process.

Earlier, Mr. Makarfi had urged PDP members to rise up in the face of challenges to defend the party.

He expressed confidence that justice would be done on the leadership issue at the Supreme Court.

Mr. Markarfi condemned the action of the police in barricading the scheduled venue of the meeting.

"It happened in Port Harcourt and it has happened here again. I don't expect that this would be the last. A journey with a thousand miles starts with a step.

"When PDP was in power it could have stopped the formation of the APC but we did not do that; we will advise them to allow opposition party.

"People should be given a choice to have two, three or four alternatives," Mr. Makarfi said.

The Board of Trustees (BoT) represented by Olabode George said "no matter what anyone does, no one can stop PDP from moving forward".

He urged party members to go out and tell the story that "PDP cannot be shaken". (NAN)