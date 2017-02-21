Nigeria: Kannywood Producer Nuhu Abdullah to Unveil New Movie 'Gudun Tsira'

Kannywood young actor cum producer, Nuhu Abdullahi, is set to unveil his upcoming movie 'Gudun Tsira' in Kano State this weekend.

The movie will parade a star-studded cast that includes Hadiza Gabon, Jamila Nagudu, Fati Washa,Ali Nuhu, Falalu Dorayi and a host of others.

The 26-year-old filmmaker will also assemble the entire crew and cast for the first time at the occasion while he presents them to one another in form of an interactive session.

Discussing the initiative in a chat with PREMIUM TIMES in Kaduna, a Kannywood stakeholder, Hassana Dalhat, applauded Nuhu for fostering the spirit of unity in Kannywood.

"This is the first time that Kannywood will see actors and crew members together to rub minds about an upcoming movie. Nuhu is full of energy and very creative. This will set a pace for others to follow," Hassana said.

"This is what is done in foreign countries and I see it as an obligation for us to also do the same especially if we want to compete with other movies around the globe." Nuhu told PREMIUM TIMES.

One of Kannywood's star actors, Nuhu has produced and starred in blockbuster Kannywood movies like Baya da kura and Ana wata ga wata.