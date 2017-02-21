21 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Soul Jah Love Back On Track. . . As Injured Macheso Ends Show Prematurely

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tawanda Marwizi

A family show that was held at Warren Park's Hilltop on Sunday gave revellers a mixed bag when two musicians Soul Jah L0ve and Alick Macheso gave their best at this well attended show.

The show provided an answer to thousands of music lovers who heard rumours that dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love had his leg amputated recently due to diabetes.

The "Ndini Uya Uya" hit-maker came on stage with his outfit, Conquering Family, much to the delight of the revellers, belting out his songs.

For more than an hour the musician was energetic, proving to his fans that he was still on the track.

The musician is suffering from diabetic foot ulcer and recently he was healed by Prophet Walter Magaya.

The musician was tense when asked about his condition.

"Ndiri kutongonzwawo kuti ndakagurwa gumbo but hameno pamwe rakagurwa zvandisingazive. Repa whatsApp ndiro rakagurwa kana rako iwewe (I am just hearing the rumours but maybe they amputated my WhatsApp leg or maybe yours," he said.

He said he would continue with live performances.

Meanwhile, sungura ace Macheso who also performed at the event left his fans half satisfied after he failed to play the guitar because of his injured fore finger.

He struggled throughout the show to play his guitar while efforts from music promoter Wanisai Mutandwa to give him medication were futile.

Macheso said he had been struggling to perform since Friday.

"All my weekend shows were bad and I feel sorry for people who paid their money. I hope that my next shows won't be affected again since I will visit the doctor tomorrow," he said.

The "Madhawu" singer is one of the musicians who is known for giving fans real value for the money and usually end family shows well after midnight.

Zimbabwe

'Tired' Mugabe Shows His Age in Barely-Audible Birthday Interview

Eyes closed, frequently fumbling for the right word: this was President Robert Mugabe finally showing his 93 years. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.