Zimbabwe: Songwriter Pens Song in Honour of President

Agnes Machigere, an Ethiopia-based songwriter and composer has penned a song that extols President Mugabe's virtues of heroism, pro-people principles, Pan Africanism and his enduring legacy.

The song was composed ahead of President Mugabe's 93th birthday celebrations today. This will be followed by the 21st February Movement celebrations at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (Reps) in Matobo District on Saturday.

Machigere penned the song and gave it to Bindura-based musician Jonah Chivasa, who, backed by Chipindura High School, has produced a melodious and danceable beat, with a combination of a jazz feel, and smooth, but mellow vocals.

The song's tempo beautifully changes to electro-house giving it a groovy texture synonymous with most contemporary hit songs. Below are the full lyrics of the song:

Verse 1

Today we salute a living hero!

We salute a true African hero!

A hero of all heroes;

President Mugabe, the great one!

Chorus

We wish you many more years to come!

We say Happy Birthday to the great one!

We pray for your good health!

Happy birthday, Gushungo!

Makorokoto!

Verse 2

We shall forever remain grateful!

Gushungo you continue to inspire us!

We feel blessed because you are gift to us!

Chorus

We wish you many more years to come!

We say happy birthday to the great one!

We pray for your good health!

Happy birthday, Gushungo!

Makorokoto!

Machigere said President Mugabe has remained a source of inspiration not only to Zimbabweans, but the whole world and therefore his birthday had to be celebrated. "He has been a father figure, a teacher and a man of high moral values. We salute him as a living hero, the great one," she said. This is her second song after producing a song that popularised Agenda 2063. Agenda 2063 is an action plan that calls for action from segments of African society to work together to build a prosperous and united Africa based on shared values and a common destiny. Machigere said there was need for young artistes to cooperate and because of that, she engaged the services of Bindura-based musician Chivasa to sing.

"I wrote the song and gave it to a freelance musician who is based in Bindura. He is backed by Chipindura High School," she added.

She said that was the only way of teaching the young stars about the life of President Mugabe, and the good works he has done.

"This time, I wanted to have children to take a leading role so that they can have something to learn from the President's life," she said.

President Mugabe has remained an inspiration to the youth and several musicians have penned songs for his birthday celebrations.