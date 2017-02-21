20 February 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Laments Incessant Attacks On Nigeria Businesses in South Africa

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Werner Beukes/SAPA
(file photo).
By Juliana Agbo

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has called on the South African government to take decisive and definitive measures to protect Nigerian citizens and other Africans within South African borders.

In a press statement issued in Abuja on Monday, she described the attacks on Nigerians as an unnecessary setback, and has advised Nigerians to be extra cautious, she also urged restraint on the part of Nigerians and warned that further attacks without any reprimand may have dire consequences. We have lost about 116 Nigerians in the last two years, and in 2016 alone, about 20 were killed, she said.

Dabiri-Erewa also called on the Africa Union (AU) to intervene urgently in the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africa in South Africa. She said the attention of the AU has been drawn to credible information that more xenophobic attacks against foreigners will take place on February 22 and 23.

Recall that two weeks ago, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa met with South African high Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr Lulu Aaron-mnguni on the Killing of Nigerians in South Africa, Aaron-mnguni then assured Nigerians that South African government was investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Community in South Africa, led by Ikechukwu Anyene, confirmed the attacks and looting of Nigerian owned businesses in Pretoria West last Saturday.

Anyene said, the Union had reported the incident to the Nigerian Mission and South African Police. "As we speak, five buildings with Nigerian businesses including church, have been looted and burnt by South Africans," he said.

More on This

Xenophobia - Nigerians in South Africa Raise Fresh Fears Over Attacks

The Nigerian community in South Africa said on Monday that some of its members were receiving calls threatening more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.