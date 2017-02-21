Ugandan clubs Vipers and KCCA made it to the round of 32 in continental football at the weekend and will face South African opponents next.

Godfrey Sserunkuma was the hero for Kampala City Council Authority with an away goal in their 2-1 loss in Angola. Despite a 2-2 aggregate tie with Primeiro Agosto, the Ugandans marched through on the away goals and next meet goalkeeper Denis Onyango's Sundowns.

Sundowns received a bye and begin their defence against KCCA of Uganda.

The other Ugandan side Vipers, competing in the Confederation Cup for the first time, draw 1-1 with Volcan of the Comoros in Moroni to advance on away goals.

After a goalless first leg in Kampala last weekend, Volcan took an early lead at home through Kamal Djabir.

But Deus Bukenya equalised on the half-hour mark with a goal that ultimately proved crucial.

Vipers next opponents will be Platinum Stars of South Africa, who snatched a late 1-0 win over Uniao Songo of Mozambique in Maputo through Ndumiso Mabena.

Platinum qualified 2-0 on aggregate having also won the first leg by a solitary goal.

Prayer and celebration at the 11 De Novembro Stadium .

In other CAF Champions League matches, a late Ephrem Guikan brace produced the shock of the preliminary round as Port Louis of Mauritius eliminated Tusker of Kenya Sunday.

The goals after 83 and 89 minutes in Curepipe earned Port Louis a 2-1 victory eand a place in the round of 32 on aggregate after drawing 1-1 in Nairobi last weekend.

Tusker went ahead late in the first half through Hashim Sempala and led on aggregate until Guikan wreaked havoc to give Mauritian football followers a rare chance to celebrate.

Guikan also scored in Kenya for Port Louis, whose reward is a showdown with twice Champions League runners-up Al Hilal of Sudan during March.

It is only the second time in 15 attempts that a club from Mauritius has reached the final qualifying round of the premier African club competition.

Port Louis and Hilal will be seeking one of 16 group places and a minimum $550,000 (520,000 euros) in prize money.

The group slots have been doubled from eight to 16 this year and quarter-finals reintroduced after a 21-year absence

Ports Authority of the Gambia were another side to upset the odds, forcing a 0-0 draw with Sewe Sport in the Ivory Coast to advance 1-0 on aggregate.

Gambian clubs are traditionally among the whipping boys of Africa with none reaching the Champions League group stage.

Sewe came close to glory in 2014, losing the secondary CAF Confederation Cup final to Al Ahly of Egypt after conceding a goal seven minutes into stoppage time.

Ports' last-32 opponents will be V Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo, champions in 1973 and runners-up three seasons ago.

Nigerian flag-bearers Rivers United (formerly Dolphins) and Enugu Rangers secured last-32 places with contrasting home results.

Rivers walloped Real Bamako of Mali 4-0 in Port Harcourt after leading by one goal at half-time with Bernard Ovoke and Esosa Igbinoba each scoring a brace.

United qualified 4-0 overall and face regular CAF campaigners Al Merrikh of Sudan for a place in the group phase.

Rangers had a far tougher time against JS Saoura of Algeria in Enugu, drawing 0-0 and advancing on away goals after the first leg ended 1-1 last weekend.

Next up for Enugu are Zamalek of Egypt, five-time African champions and runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa last year.

CAF Champions League draw

USM Alger (ALG) v Kadiogo (BUR)

Rivers Utd (NGR) v Al Merrikh (SUD)

Etoile Sahel (TUN) v AS Tanda (CIV)

Esperance (TUN) v Horoya (GUI)

Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) v FUS Rabat (MAR)

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA, holders) v KCCA (UGA)

Wydad Casablanca (MAR) v Mounana (GAB)

Young Africans (TAN) v ZANACO (ZAM)

Ferroviario Beira (MOZ) v Stade Malien (MLI)

Zamalek (EGY) v Enugu Rangers (NGR)

Ports Authority (GAM) v V Club (COD)

Coton Sport (CMR) v CNaPS Sport (MAD)

Al Ahly (EGY) v Wits (RSA)

TP Mazembe (COD) v CAPS Utd (ZIM)

AC Leopards (COD) v Cote d'Or (SEY) or St George (ETH)

Al Hilal (SUD) v Port Louis (MRI)

First legs: March 10-12, second: March 17-19

Note: winners qualify for group phase and losers drop to CAF Confederation Cup.