Police in Dar es Salaam yesterday arrested Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) National Chairman Freeman Mbowe for questioning over drug related charges.

The Leader of Official Opposition in Parliament and Hai Member of Parliament was named by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda, among people who had to report to Central Police Station for questioning.

Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Simon Sirro confirmed to the 'Daily News' yesterday that Mbowe was apprehended at around 2pm in Kinondoni municipality.

Commander Sirro pointed out that the Chadema national leader was taken to Central Police Station for grilling on matters related to the ongoing investigation on narcotic drugs.

Last Saturday, the police issued a public statement, instructing Mbowe to report to the police station for interrogation yesterday, with Mr Sirro telling reporters in city over the weekend that all police attempts to reach Mbowe had proved futile.

"We made efforts to find him and even call him through his cell phone but in vain.

His mobile phone is now switched off, in fact he is nowhere to be found. We are therefore advising him to come by himself.

Nobody is above the law in this country," Commander Sirro was quoted as saying. He said the politician had earlier promised to report for interrogation on February 15, but surprisingly did not show up, without informing the law enforcers the reasons behind his disappearance.

He added: "I am also reminding other people who were instructed to report to police to do so as soon as possible." Last week, Mbowe vowed to take legal action against RC Makonda, personally.

He was reacting to his naming by the RC in the list of people required to report to police for interrogation in connection with drug dealings.