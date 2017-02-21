Photo: Daily News

Plastic sachets known as viroba.

Production and packaging of alcoholic drinks in plastic sachets, viroba, are reportedly denying the government a whopping 600bn/- in revenues, annually, due to tax evasion.

Minister of State in Vice- President's Office, Union Affairs and Environment, January Makamba, addressing reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday, said the government has formed a national task-force to enforce the ban on sachet-packed liquor.

"The envisaged ban on alcohol in plastic sachets will as well enable the government to curb tax evasion...it's estimated that about 600bn/- is lost through evasion due to production and packaging of the hard liquor in plastic sachets," he explained.

Mr Makamba revealed further that the government was currently drafting regulations on the packaging of hard liquor, requiring producers, among others, to pack the drinks in returnable bottles of not less than 250 milligrams.

Just last week, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa reiterated while in Manyara Region that no one will be allowed to import or produce alcohol in the sachets by the end of this month. "Enforcement of the ban will come immediately, it is not expected but there could be an

Just last week, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa reiterated while in Manyara Region that no one will be allowed to import or produce alcohol in the sachets by the end of this month. "Enforcement of the ban will come immediately, it is not expected but there could be an extension for some producers to migrate to the bottling technology.

