21 February 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Youth Back CBN Stance On Forex Guidelines

By Okoro Chinedu

The Integrity Youth Alliance has expressed its support to the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN's) divisive foreign exchange policy.

It denounced recent attacks on the apex bank on defying calls to devalue. Integrity Youth Alliance said referred to June 2016 when the CBN unveiled the "flexible" foreign exchange policy that would allow the foreign exchange interbank trading window to be driven purely by market forces. "The new policy effectively removes controls on the Naira, allowing increased Dollar supply that would help strengthen the country's weak economy," said Danjuma Lamido, Publicity Secretary of Integrity Youth Alliance.

Lamido said the forex policy by the CBN was a measure that would promote economic growth, "so we see it as a welcome development." "The bold step by the Central Bank of Nigeria to re-engineer the institutional framework of foreign exchange transactions in the country will engender the injection of more local and foreign investments into the country."

Lamido said the new currency policy was a bold reflection of the fiscal policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration which seeks to make the Naira a competitive currency in international trade. "It is our belief that this new policy will cleanse the Aegean stable whereby forex trading in the country was loosely regulated." - CAJ News

