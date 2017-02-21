20 February 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Asylum Seekers Urged to Make Appointments

Pretoria — The Department of Home Affairs has urged asylum seekers and refugees visiting the Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre for various services to follow due process and desist from showing up without appointments and on days that are not designated for their blocs.

On Friday, President Jacob Zuma launched the newly-refurbished Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre with improved systems and processes to better manage and improve the service delivery standards and to guarantee that all clients are treated in a humane and dignified manner, while also ensuring security.

To this end, the department has communicated to all, including organisations that represent various asylum seeker and refugee communities that henceforth, the new processes will come into effect following the launch of the Centre.

"In this regard, we call upon all the clients to heed this call and co-operate with us as we endeavour to improve client experience, discourage queues to reduce corruption and bribery and destabilize syndicates operating outside the Centre.

"It is our view that the new systems and processes, if adhered to, will assist the department to deal efficiently with the large numbers of asylum seekers received.

"In turn, we would be able to ensure speedy processing of applications and provide quick integration assistance to qualifying asylum seekers and refugees," the department said on Monday.

