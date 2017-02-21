Rwanda: Indian VP Ansari Pays Homage to Genocide Victims

The visiting Vice President of India, Shri Hamid Ansari, has hailed Rwanda's "indomitable spirit" in building a resilient community following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He said this yesterday after visiting the Kigali Genocide memorial, where he paid homage to the Genocide victims who are buried there.

The memorial is resting place for over 250,000 victims who were killed in Kigali and neighbouring areas.

At Kigali Genocide memorial, the Vice President was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Salma Ansari, and members of his delegation.

Ansari wrote in the guest book at the memorial, that his visit to the memorial was "a moving experience", adding that, "on behalf of the people of India and on my own behalf, I salute the resilience and the courage demonstrated by the Rwandan people to put behind the hatred and move ahead on the path of reconciliation and inclusion. It is a testament to an indomitable national spirit."

Jean-Damascène Bizimana, the executive secretary of the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG), told journalists that Ansari's visit to the Genocide memorial would significantly inform him about the political history of Rwanda, especially regarding the events that led the Genocide and recovery process.

Bizimana added that the visit would be vital in making India one of the allies in fighting Genocide denial in the international community.

"The Vice President of India toured several areas of the memorial, but you could see that he was interested in knowing the role of the international community; how the United Nations neglected Rwandans, during the Genocide against the Tutsi. He was so keen about that," said Bizimana.

"He also got to know about Rwanda's rebuilding process and he commended our resilience. As we continue to fight Genocide ideology and denial on the international scene we look forward to as many partners as possible and India would play a big role in this struggle."

There are several Genocide fugitives still at large but India has no record of playing host to any known fugitive, according to Bizimana.

Africa has the highest number of indicted fugitives since the creation of the Genocide fugitives tracking office in 2007. More than 600 indictments and international arrest warrants have been issued against Genocide suspects in 32 countries in Africa, Europe, North America, Canada and New Zealand.

Ansari arrived in the country on Sunday for a three-day visit that will see him interact with high-level officials, students, and take part in a business forum.

He is accompanied by a delegation of 27 people, including 15 innovators.