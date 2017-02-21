East Africa: Technology and Land Reforms Would Mitigate Drought

With over 12 million people in East Africa at risk of starvation due to prolonged dry weather and drought, environment experts are urging governments to consider land reforms and technology to manage the situation.

According to the World Food Programme, the current drought ravaging parts of Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania is similar to the one experienced in 2010, where about 10 million people faced starvation.

Last month, the Kenya Red Cross warned that the country required Ksh2 billion ($20 million) to deal with the drought, and that hundreds of livestock had died in 23 counties since January. Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the prolonged drought a national disaster, seeking help from the international community.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation is urging East African governments to carry out land reforms.

Speaking at a meeting in Addis Ababa, FAO deputy director general Maria Helena Semedo said the solution to tackling food insecurity in East Africa lies in reducing land constraints and reforming the agriculture sector, which employs 70 per cent of the population in Africa.

Rapidly growing populations in Africa, especially in the sub-Saharan region, are posing difficulties in implementing land reforms. There is increased pressure on land and natural resources, including forests and water catchment areas.

Land in Tanzania and Uganda is expected to be under pressure from a projected high population growth rate. Tanzania's population is expected to rise to 140 million, and Uganda's to 100 million by 2050.

WindowFor East Africa to feed its people, it must expand its farms as only 30 million hectares out of the available 83 million hectares are under cultivation.

Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia have less than 40 per cent of their land under cultivation, despite experts saying that the solution to food insecurity is in self-sustaining agricultural practices.

East African governments are also on the spot for not doing enough to stamp out food insecurity.

Half-hearted attempts at technologically advanced irrigation schemes like the Galana project in Kenya have come a cropper.

The governments are using less than five per cent of fresh water from Lakes Victoria, Tanganyika and River Nile for irrigation.

The World Bank attributes low food production to old farming practices such as poor land preparation and inadequate use of fertiliser.

The Bank proposes investment in technology, land reforms and direct efforts to reduce farm input prices.

Andrew Tuimur the Kenyan Principal Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries adds that farmers should embrace change and grow crops and keep animals which can survive drought.