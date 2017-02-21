Uganda: Family Sues Government for Unlawful Use of Rock

A family in Oyam District has sued the Government of Uganda and Sino Hydro Corporation Ltd for unlawfully crushing 'its' rock into aggregate and using it to construct Karuma hydro-electric power dam without compensation, Oil in Uganda exclusively reveals.

In the suit Etot Paul and others Vs Attorney General and Sino Hydro Corporation Ltd, filed in 2015 in the Land Division of the High Court, the family of Mzee Etot wants court to compel Government and Sino Hydro Corporation Ltd - a Chinese company constructing the 600 megawatts Karuma dam, to pay for aggregate derived from the family rock.

According to the family, it all started in 2012, when the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development decided to compulsorily acquire land near and around Karuma to pave way for the construction of the dam.

"Part of Mzee Etot's land was among parcels that government acquired for construction of the dam. However, government only assessed the value of the land and development on it without taking into consideration the value of the rock on the land," family spokesperson told Oil in Uganda.

The family claims that since it owns the land, it also owns the rock on the land, and therefore deserves compensation for the value of the rock.

"Consequently, government unlawfully took over the family's parcels of land adjacent to river Nile, and handed it to Sino Hydro Corporation Ltd for the construction of the dam," the plaint reads, further noting that part of the land which also contains a rock is also their property. u

Through their lawyer, George Omunyokol, the family claims Sino Hydro Corporation brought a rock crusher and crushed the rock into aggregate that it is using to construct Karuma hydro-electric power dam free of charge.

Omunyokol argues that stones and rocks are not minerals and therefore government should compensate the family for unlawful use of its rock.

"The stone/rock in our clients land is not a mineral because the Constitution excludes it from minerals," he states in the plaint.

Omunyokol's argument is premised on Article 244(1) of the Constitution of Uganda that vests the entire property in and control of all minerals and petroleum in government on behalf of the Citizens.

Article 244 (5) of the Constitution excludes clay, murram, sand or any stone commonly used for building or similar purposes. "So, clearly, the Constitution is clear, it excludes stones from minerals," Omunyokol told Oil in Uganda.

Consequently, the family hired professional geologists to quantify the value of the rock and according to the technical evaluation report seen by Oil in Uganda, puts the value of the rock at $ 6.5million (approximately Shs 22 billion).

According to the geologists, the rock has capacity to produce about 650,000 tons of aggregates. Therefore, at a market value of $10 (about Shs 33,000/=) per ton, the rock is worth $ 6.5 million (about Shs 22bn). Therefore, in the suit, the family wants court to order government to pay $ 6.5 million in compensation.

In addition, the Chief Government Valuer conducted valuation of the entire family property which includes; the value of crops, buildings and land to worth 813million Uganda shillings. These monies have not been paid to date.

Oil in Uganda has established that government withheld pa u yment of the compensation, due to the standoff over the rock.

The family seeks a declaration that the actions of Sino Hydro Corporation quarrying the family's rock, crushing it into aggregates and using the aggregates for the construction without compensation is unlawful and unconstitutional and seek compensation for the value of the crushed rock at the market rate.

However, the Attorney General, in a Written Statement of Defense to the suit, insists that a rock is a mineral and therefore vested in government and the family is not entitled to any compensation so court should dismiss the suit with costs.

"In respect of the claim for compensation for the rocks found on the suits, the plaintiffs [family] are not entitled to compensation in view of the provisions of the Constitution read together with various provisions of the Mining Act 2003," the AG argues in the defense.

According to Andrew Karamagi, the legal argument by George Omunyokol is sound since rock is part of land and is not a mineral, hence its value should be factored into the computation for the final value of the said piece of land.

"There is a Latin maxim about land which argues to the effect that cujus est solum ejus usque ad coelum (translated to mean- he who owns the land owns everything above and below it). In mutatis mutandis with the Constitution of Uganda which precludes minerals, it is clear that this rock is on the land and is therefore part of the impugned land," he told Oil in Uganda.

Last year, Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), was embroiled in wrangle with businessman Pius Mugalaasi, over the value of a rock on the Entebbe- Express highway on his land. The Roads Authority was eventually forced to divert the road.

The value of rocks found on land is becoming an issue given the demand of aggregate for various on-going projects. If for instance the court rules that a rock is not a mineral, and therefore a property of the land owner, even when exploited for commercial purposes, will set a precedent that could raise the value of rocky lands.