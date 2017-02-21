Kenya: Give Names of Voters Listed By NYS Kits, Kidero Tells Electoral Commission

Photo: John Ngoroje/Daily Nation

National identity cards displayed at a voter registration centre in Elburgon, Molo, Nakuru County.

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has called on the electoral commission to make public the names of those registered by the kits given to the National Youth Service (NYS).

Speaking during a church service at Calvary Covenant Centre in Komarock, Nairobi County on Sunday, Dr Kidero said that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must come clean claiming that the 200 Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits might have been used to register voters ahead of the August General Elections.

"Why are people being registered at midnight yet the government usually operates from 8am to 5pm? People were arrested in Mowlem and Karura and yet the NYS people have not responded to the allegations instead it is only some members of parliament from Jubilee who have come out to defend the exercise," said Kidero.

He demanded for assurance from the IEBC that the names of those registered by the kits be audited and if found in the voters register be immediately expunged.

"We want an assurance that those registered by the kits will be published and the names expunged from the voters register," he said.

Dr Kidero claimed that the kits were being used to even register persons living with disabilities yet NYS admits only those who are physically fit.

"They are registering all sorts of people yet NYS only requires people who are both mentally and physically fit," said Kidero.

He also questioned why the registration was only being done in Jubilee strongholds and why the government did not involve the county government in the registration as it has always been done before.

"Why did they not involve the county government and why was it only restricted to certain Jubilee zones and not National supper alliance zones?" Kidero said.

QUESTIONABLE LAND DEALS

The governor hit out at Kenyan 'billionaires' who made their money through questionable land deals for trying to impose leaders on Nairobi residents by deciding who should be elected as a leader in Nairobi County.

"These same people who made money on land deals are the people who are saying that Nairobi has its owners and that Nairobi's governor should be from a certain region and they now want to use their billions to impose a candidate on Nairobians," said Dr Kidero.

He said he is being fought by the cartels who are not happy by the way he has cleaned the city of syndicates.

"They want to bring a candidate against me because I have fought cartels in the city. Cartels no longer have relevance here. We have fought them and we will continue to fight them and let us not allow them to come back because we know what will happen if they do so," he said.

He also urged Nairobi residents to come out and register in large numbers and help him completely weed out cartels in the capital city.

"If you want to weed out cartels you have to register as a voter and if you have not registered then you are an accomplice of the cartels," said the governor.

The governor was accompanied by former Nairobi mayor and ODM Nairobi County chairman George Aladwa and several parliamentary and County Assembly seats aspirants.