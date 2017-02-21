21 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Senator Urges All Voters to Turn Out to Secure Win for Kenyatta

Photo: John Ngoroje/Daily Nation
National identity cards displayed at a voter registration centre in Elburgon, Molo, Nakuru County.
By Martin Mwaura

Senate Deputy Speaker Kembi Gitura has urged Jubilee Party supporters to turn out in large numbers in this year's elections so that President Uhuru Kenyatta can win.

Mr Gitura, also Murang'a senator, said he doesn't any possibility of a runoff.

"We have numbers and we should use them to defeat the Opposition. Turn out in high numbers and create a clear margin that will create no doubts about President Kenyatta's victory," he said.

Speaking in Kigumo constituency, Mr Gitura also said President Kenyatta has promoted the region's development in sectors such as road construction and hence should be re-elected.

He discredited the opposition coalition Nasa's agenda, saying a win by an opposition candidate will be harmful to development.

"A win by the Opposition will undo all the achievements and projects [initiated] by the Jubilee government," he observed.

During a recent tour of the county, President Kenyatta commissioned the newly tarmacked road connecting Kigumo, Kangema and Kiharu constituencies.

He also directed speedy construction of the Mathioya-Mioro road and the re-surfacing of the Murang'a-Kiriaini road.

