21 February 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Okocha Rated Second Best Free Transfer in EPL History

Photo: Premium Times
Jay-Jay Okocha.

Former Super Eagles Captain, Austin Okocha, has been rated as the second best free transfer in the EPL when he joined Bolton Wanderers from Ligue Un side, Paris Saint- Germain.

The former midfielder switched leagues in 2002 on a free and per Jonny Singer for Mail Online, the Nigerian became a club legend for keeping Bolton up in the top half for three consecutive seasons.

"So good they named him twice. When Sam Allardyce plucked Okocha from PSG on a free transfer, there was amazement around the league - this was a man who had been Africa's most expensive ever player when the Parisiens spent £10m on him in 1998.

"Okocha became a legend at Bolton, alongside fellow free transfers Ivan Campo, Fernando Hierro and Youri Djokaeff, and helped the club to three top-half finishes in a row."He is best remembered for a handful of stunning strikes and sensational tricks, which made him a favourite among all fans."

