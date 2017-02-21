20 February 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gibbons Quits as Kenya 7s Conditioning Coach

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The Kenya Rugby Union has announced that Briton Ian Gibbons has resigned from his post as the Kenya Sevens strength and conditioning coach, barely five months after being appointed.

Though no reason was given for the coach's exit, KRU have announced they will announce a replacement soon with the decision coming just over two weeks to the Las Vegas leg of the World Rugby Sevens series in the United states.

"The Kenya Rugby Union wishes to confirm that Ian Gibbons has stepped down from his role as Kenya Sevens Strength & Conditioning Coach. We wish to thank him for his service during his time with the Kenya Sevens set up and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," KRU said in a brief statement.

According to local rugby portal Raga House Gibbons who was working from England felt frustrated by his working conditions as he lacked a house and a car as per his request.

The website however further reports that the Briton will be in Las Vegas Sevens with the Wales women's team after he failed to return to Nairobi from the last tour in Wellington and Sydney.

The team however remains confident that despite the coach's departure, preparations for the Las Vegas leg of the series won't be affected as Kenya tries to recover from not-so convincing performances in the opening four legs.

