Nigeria: Obasanjo Gave Private Sector Marching Order to Tackle HIV

When the news of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, HIV/AIDS, ravaging the Eastern part of Africa broke about 14 years ago, former President Olusegun Obasanjo was gripped with fear and sleepless nights.

But as a retired military officer, he quickly overcame his emotions and firmly resolved to do something about the situation.

He summoned the Chief Executive Officers in the private sector to a breakfast meeting on the 15th of February, 2003 and gave them a marching order to take up the fight against HIV/AIDS. That singular action has blossomed and is giving hope to many families and businesses.

Deliberation: The deliberation that day led to the creation of the Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS, NiBUCAA.

These and other facts came to light last week during the inauguration of new co-Chairs for the Coalition in Lagos.

Those inaugurated were the CEO/Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Dr. Herbert Wigwe and MD/Chief Executive of Total E&P Nigeria Limited, Mr. Nicolas Terraz.

In a statement, the pioneer co-Chair of the Coalition, Dr. Pascal Dozie, said prior to the summons by Obasanjo he had little understanding of what damage HIV/AIDS could do to the country's workforce.

Dozie pointed out that even though the country has not completely eliminated HIV/AIDS, several successes had been recorded in the fight.

"When Obasanjo summoned us that fateful morning, he said he didn't want what was happening in East Africa where companies were losing their workforce to HIV/AIDS, to be replicated in Nigeria. He gave all of us present at that meeting a marching order to take up the challenge.

"He said HIV/AIDS is beyond health but it is also an economic issue as it can affect the workforce, the customer and business."

Dozie who expressed the former president's regret for not being present at the inauguration due to national assignment, said since they took over the task 14 years ago, their commitment was to support businesses to implement HIV/AIDS workplace programmes and to position members individually as well as collectively to contribute to the national response on HIV pandemic

"NiBUCAA has 35 member companies with 29 active. Lead the engagement of the Nigerian Business Community in the national health matters thereby enabling it to play a critical role towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Contribute to national discourse on private sector involvement in health issues. Reaching out to Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises on health and safety issues."

In a speech after the induction, the co-Chair of NiBUCAA, Dr. Herbert Wigwe remarked: "The starting point for us is to reduce the rate of infection, and move on to provide treatment and make people understand basic things that can help prevent the pandemic.

"It's all about education, but we cannot achieve this goal ourselves, we need collaboration from cooperate organisation.

"It's important for all of us to know that the fight against HIV and AIDS is not an option, it's necessary for each and every one of us to fight it and I will explain why, in the continent we have about 4million cases of HIV and 70 percent exist in Sub-Sahara Africa, every year we loss about a million precious children and adult to HIV, it could be anybody.

On his part, co-Chair of NiBUCAA, Mr. Nicolas Terraz noted: "We are going to ensure re-awakening of members' commitment and passion for the Coalition. Regular roundtable meetings, adding value to members CSR activities, resource mobilisation for addressing gaps in national response on HIV & AIDS."