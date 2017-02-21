Congo-Kinshasa: U.S. Demands Independent Probe of Alleged Civilian Massacre in DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo is brushing off demands for an independent investigation into the alleged executions of unarmed civilians by DRC troops in the Kasai region.

Video emerged on social media over the last several days appearing to show soldiers shooting men and women as they lay on the ground. One of the videos apparently shows children being shot.

DRC officials call the videos fake and a montage, saying a "malicious opposition group" edited the pictures in such a way to make DRC forces look bad.

U.S., allies call for probe

The government says it is already carrying out its own investigation and that several arrests have been made. But the United States and several allies are demanding a more thorough probe.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Monday it should be carried out “in collaboration with international organizations responsible for monitoring human rights to identify those who perpetrated such heinous abuses and to hold accountable any individual proven to have been involved.”

U.N. demands answers

United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein is also demanding answers. The Kasai region of the DRC has been plagued by violence since August when a tribal leader who was rebelling against the Kinshasa government was killed. The U.N. says the fighting has killed more than 200 people.