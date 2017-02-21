Kenya: I Cut My Husband's Manhood, Woman Tells Court

A woman on Monday admitted in a Mombasa court that she cut her husband's manhood.

Angel Mutuku pleaded guilty to a charge of causing actual bodily harm to Stephen Ochieng Oyuga.

The prosecution said Mutuku unlawfully assaulted Mr Oyuga in Changamwe, Mombasa County, on February 16.

Prosecutor Lydia Kagori told Chief Magistrate Julius Nagea to defer the case until Wednesday, when the facts of the case will be read to the accused.

"We wish to present the facts of the case on Wednesday. There may be more charges preferred against the accused person as the state of the complaint is not good," added Ms Kagori.

Mr Oyuga is being treated at Bomu Medical Centre.

The woman is said to have grabbed a kitchen knife and cut her husband's manhood after a quarrel.

The woman, in her statement to the police, said she woke up her husband but he was offended and a quarrel ensued.

Ms Mutuku was pushed to the ground but she rose and went to the kitchen, where she took a knife, grabbed the husband's manhood and cut it.

She is said to have gone to work, leaving the man writhing in pain but called his brother to take him to hospital.