Kenyan Stars Leave on Wednesday for Hull City Friendly

Football Kenya Federation Chief Executive Officer Robert Muthomi has asked SportPesa All Stars to represent the country well when they play Hull City in a friendly match away next week.

During the team's flagging off ceremony held at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on Monday, Muthomi told the team of 18 to take the challenge seriously and prove to the world that there is immense football talent in Kenya.

He also intimated that a majority of the players would form the core of Harambee Stars to help realise the federation's vision of taking Kenya to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

"You all have a great opportunity that many players just dream of. You have the chance to play in Europe and I want you to go out there and prove to the world that the likes of Victor Wanyama and Michael Olunga did not get there just by chance. I urge you do your best and we shall be there to give you all the necessary support," he said.

The brief send-off party was also attended by SportPesa Premier League chairman Ambrose Rachier and league sponsors SportPesa.

The event coincided with the launch of a partnership between SportPesa, Kenya Tourism Board and Kenya Airways aimed at promoting Sports Tourism in Kenya.

"This is a big game and achievement for Kenya. As the pride of Africa, we are glad to connect the world to Africa and we are proud to be part of an initiative that promotes football and youth talent development," Kenya Airways Marketing Director Chris Diaz said.

SportPesa All Stars have been in residential training at Kasarani for the last six days and will leave for England on Wednesday morning for the high-profile friendly set for Monday February 27.

Tusker's James Situma, David Okello, Humphrey Mieno and Allan Wanga who missed training due to the CAF Champions League engagements in Mauritius, will join the team on Tuesday.