Kenya: Kimani Beats Huge Field to Win Urithi Tourney

Despite the current tough condition of the Kiambu Golf Club course, Douglas Mwaura still managed to beat a big field of 176 players, to emerge as the best golfer during the inaugural Urithi Co-operative tournament.

The handicap 23 Mwaura produced a fine round of 38 points to clinch the overall title.

"I had stiff challenge but I managed to keep calm. I am happy to win this event and since it is going to be an annual event, I will be here to defend my title" said Mwaura.

There was a stiff competition for the men winner between Eliud Kamau, Francis Nyaga and handicap five golfer Stephen Kiaro, with all of them having posted 37 points.

Kamau, who had a better second nine score beat both Nyaga and Kiaro on count. In the Ladies section, Grace Kibe carded 34 to win ahead of Njoki Nderitu, while Michael Karanga clinched the gross title after posting four over par 76.

He won on countback from John Ngure, who had also carded four over. Leading the guests was S. Njayakio with an impressive 40 points, followed by James Njeke in second place with 36 points. Geofrey Waburi and G. Muirui won the nines with 21 and 19 points respectively.

At Sigona Golf Club, Kiambu's Joyce Wanjiru won the Silver division title in the Ladies Open after returning an impressive 76 gross. She beat club-mate Wanjiru Karume by three shots, while Kenya Ladies amateur champion Kellie Gachaga was third on 80 gross.

Agnes Wanjiru finished in fourth place on 82 gross and taking the nett title was Golf Park's Loise Akinyi on 71 nett beating Shobna Patel 71 on countback.

Sarah Otolo was third on 73 after a countback with Noni Muhire. The bronze title went Judy Njuguna with an impressive 66 nett, three shots better than Eunice Muthemba. Eunice Migwi on 70 was third and in fourth place was Lydia Otieno with 71 nett.

Winning the gross was Chanelle Wangari on 91 gross. At Mombasa Golf Club, Maina Gichungu carded nett 78 during the first round and 36 points in the closing round for a differential of 42 points to win the Captain's Prize.

He won on countback from M. Walji while Q, Somji on 43 was third. The fourth prize went to D.J. Maru with 44 after beating Mburu Kariuki on countback.

The ladies title went to Hilda Mugure with 25 points, winning ahead of Susan Mwangi. Alan Dainty on 50 points was the best past captain, beating Eric Nyongesa by nine points. Pyara Singh won the first round on 75 nett and Dominic Makau the second with 31 points.

Summerised weekend golf round-up;

At Vet Lab Sports Club; Opening of the Sports bar Golf Tournament Sponsored by EABL; Overall Winner: Francis Gaitho 38 Points; Men Winner: Rishabh Sevak 38, Abraham Samoei 37 cb Ken Mariga 37. Lady Caroline Muguku 35. Guest Martin Nderi 36 cb Steve Orinda 36 Points.

At Thika SC; Jan Monthly Mug; (Div A) E N Ndungu 69, Peter Nganga 72, (B) Moses Gatonye 64, Ben Mugambi 71, (C) Jeff Karue 69, Guest Peter Kahuho - 77. Medal No. 2; Silver Petty Kigwe 77, cb Mary Wainaina 77, Gross Betty Mutua - 96, (Bronze) Winnie Mugo 71, Jacqueline Kungu 72, (Gross) Njambi Njoroge - 99, Guest Garce Waiganjo 77.

At Kitale Club; Trans National Bank Golf Day; Winner- Patrice Tomno 69 nett, 2nd Eliud Weche 70 cb Phillip Shiharsy 70, John Bore Chemogos 71, Harun Ndegwa 72 cb Martin Kiplimo 72.