Somalia: CGTN TV Apologises for 'Recognising' Somaliland' in Story

China's state television CGTN on Monday apologised for "mistakenly" showing Somaliland as a seperate country from Somalia on a map it used in a story posted about the Mogadishu market bombing.

In a statement released on Monday CGTN said it regretted for the mistake

"This is incorrect and we would like to apologize to all our followers from Somalia that it is not CGTN Africa's intention to divide people of the great continent of Africa" the statement said

"This was an honest mistake and we are terribly sorry for this error on our part.The post has since been deleted from all our platforms and the right map and story updated" CGTN added

"We would also like to categorically state that the wrong map was a mistake by one of our editors and DOES NOT in any way reflect the STANDPOINT of the Chinese government" the statement further said.

"We appreciate the people of Somalia and their keenness on following stories we bring from that nation. They have formed a greater part of our audience and we would never want to lose them" the statement concluded.

Although the relatively peaceful Somaliland brokeaway from the larger Somalia following the collapse of Siad Barre's government in 1991 it has not been internationally recognised