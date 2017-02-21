20 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chief Justice Receives Chairman of Grievances Chamber in Saudi Arabia

Khartoum — The Chief Justice, Professor Haider Ahmed Dafa Alla received , Monday the Chairman of Grievances Chamber of Saudi Arabia, Dr Khalid bin Mohamed bin Yousif and his accompanying delegation in presence of Ambassador of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Ali bin Hassan Jaafer and Chairman of the Public Grievances Chamber in Sudan, Dr Ahmed Abu Zaid.

Prof. Haider expressed pleasure over the meeting, referring to the deeply-rooted relations between Sudan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dr Bin Yousif agave lecture at Imam Hall at the Judiciary which was attended many judges of the High Courts, appeal court and different courts during which he reviewed establishment and formation of the Grievances Chamber in Saudi Arabia and the specialized justice.

The Chief Justice thanked the Chairman of Grievances Chamber in Saudi Arabia and Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Sudan, commending the organizational and technological development of Saudi courts, calling for sharing experiments and exchange of experiences between the judiciaries in Sudan and Saudi Arabia.

