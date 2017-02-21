20 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister Leaves for India to Participate in Joint Sudanese-Indian Ministerial Committee

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour left, Monday, for the Indian capital, New Delhi , , leading Sudan's delegation to the meetings of the Join Sudanese- Indian Ministerial Committee scheduled for Feb 21-22.

Prof. Ghandour is accompanied by the Ministers of Finance, Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Director of Asian Department of the Foreign Ministry, Governor of the Central Bank, Undersecretaries of Investment and International Cooperation besides the representatives of Justice, Oil and Gas, Trade and Agriculture Ministries.

The Foreign Minister, during the visit, will convey message from the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher to the Indian Prime Minister dealing with the development of bilateral and cooperation relations following the success of the National Dialogue and the lifting of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Sudan

Ethiopia and Sudan's Romance - Cementing Regional Ties

It is crystal clear that the relation of Ethiopia and Sudan is evolving to the level of mutual trust. Their cooperation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.