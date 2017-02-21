20 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Briefed On Situations in N. Darfur State

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh has affirmed the State's support to the N. Darfur State to realize peace, security and stability in the state.

This came when General, Saleh met, Monday, at the Republican Palace, the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Abdul Wahid Yousef who said in a press statement that he has briefed the FVP on the overall situations in the state.

He said General Saleh gave directives for maintaining the political and security stability and fighting all kinds of infiltrations and illegal acts.

The Wali has indicated that he briefed General, Saleh on the outcomes of the recent visit of the Minister of Minerals to Jebel Amer.

