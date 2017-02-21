Photo: Addis Fortune

The dam is being built in Guba, a place in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State, 30 kilometers from the Sudanese border.

editorial

It is crystal clear that the relation of Ethiopia and Sudan is evolving to the level of mutual trust. Their cooperation in investment and diplomatic communication has continued growing. Ethiopia has been working with all nations close by to capitalize regional interrogations. It as well is striving to address infrastructural gaps on top a underpinning power as well as trade and human development endeavors.

Ethiopia is showing unwavering commitment towards furthering relationship between the aforementioned nations. The country's clicking with Sudan could corroborate the case in point.

For mutual benefits, Sudan the trustworthy nation in pursuing and willing to establishing proper relations with the Nile Basin countries.

tBoth nations have demonstrated notable cooperation in the utilization of the Nile River in this system. Both Ethiopia and Sudan believe that Nile is surely a source of cooperation and mutual benefits among neighboring countries.

The economic and security interdependence Ethiopia has developed with Sudan is considered to be a lasting investment for both. Its political leadership's commitment is attributable to the achieved important gains in economic integration. For instance, the volume of trade has been increasing significantly showing 27 percent annual growth since the Preferential Trade Agreement was signed between the two sides before ten years.

Last week, the 18th session of the joint Ethio-Sudan border development conference had been held in the town of Mekele, northern Ethiopia. The conference's focus was among the initiatives by the two countries geared towards strengthening ties.

The monumental ties of Sudan and Ethiopia could be seen as a platform to safeguard the benefits of the two peoples and transform the region to well organized functional relation. It could impact the ongoing realities in the region.

While opening the meeting Chief Administrator of Tigray state, Abay Woldu said as the peoples of the two countries are interconnected with culture, language and nature, it is important to further enhance this tie.

The two countries have been engaged in strengthening diplomatic relation and collaborate on issues of mutual interest, has led to the enhancement of peaceful relationship among the people of the two countries residing at border areas.

The countries are also working to integrate themselves with infrastructural facilities such as road and hydro power and solve their problems in collaboration to benefit the people of the two countries, he added.

Abay said improving ties in the areas of trade, tourism, health and other issues as well as fighting human trafficking are among the areas the countries are working hand in glove.

Governor of Gadaref State and leader of the delegation Mergani Salah Seed Ahmed said on his part that the two countries are working closely for the prosperity of the countries as well as the well being of the peoples.

Activities have also underway to further strengthen the people to people tie between the two countries and control human trafficking, he added.

He said that the two countries need to be role-models in their efforts towards ensuring peace at border areas and foreging the relationship between the two peoples.

In the two-day conference the two sides are expected to deliberate on the situation in the areas regarding peace and security, people-to-people relations as well as socio-economic activities carried out so far.

The two nation have been engaged in beefing up efforts towards preventing and responding to Violent Extremism in the region.

Barring the root causes and enabling factors of violent extremism, should be taken seriously.

The ill will of groups that wants to take advantages of the region and tribal issues for own cause should been addressed early.

The demanding development projects that benefits the two peoples should have been steered up to the level of making ample foundations to pave prosperity of the peoples.

The two nations bilateral relation stands out exemplary to the rest of the state and it is manifested in deeds.

Yes, the two nations have been working in the regional programmees with regional and national institutions, including government, police and the criminal justice system; religious institutions; and communities to build trust, identify early warning signs of radicalization and potential violent extremism, and design. Appropriate responses is commendable that should be strengthened.

The growing bilateral relationship, the communiqué issued after the meetings of higher officials and Ministers is bearing fruits. It as well is building deep satisfaction. The progress made in economic, political and social areas should be changed to functional.

Finally, the two countries have signed a framework agreements on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation, and MoUs. At the same time, they have expressed commitment to implement the decision of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government in a bid to speed up the regional integration process. Moreover the preferential trade area and the various elements of legal framework and infrastructural integration all that are pointing to the emergence of strong bilateral relation, should be supported by functional practices which can become a model for the region.