Eritrea: Physiotherapy Center Making a Difference

Barentu — A Physiotherapy Center in Barentu Referral hospital is making a difference in alleviating health problems of a number of nationals. According to Mr. Berketet Abrham, Physiotherapy expert in the Referral Hospital, the center has been instrumental in treating various tissues and joints related diseases and rickets cases on children.

Mr. Bereket further explained that the number of beneficiaries has been redoubled owing to the effective treatment being delivered in the center and thus a number of nationals have been relieved of severe pains and cases that may cause permanent paralysis have been effectively prevented.

Physiotherapy care used to be delivered only in the Central region where as with the opening of new centers in different regions, a number of nationals have become beneficiaries in their vicinity.