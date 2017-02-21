20 February 2017

Eritrea: Distance Education Graduates

Asmara — A total of 47 civil service workers who have been attending distance education courses that was organized through the collaboration of the National Commission of Eritrean Higher Education, University of Swiss-Management Center and South African University graduated on 18 February with Masters Degree.

The distance education program that was given from 3-4 years term was provided in the fields of Business Management, Human Resource Management as well as Finance Management and Business Leadership.

Pointing out that the objective of the distance learning program that was commenced in April 2013 was aimed at developing Eritrea's Human Resource capacity; Dr. Bisrat Ghebru, Director of Educational Standards at the National Commission of Eritrean Higher Education called on the graduates to translate into deeds the knowledge they have acquired in their respective careers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Semere Rusom, Minister of Education, indicated that a total of 126 civil servants have been attending the distance learning program in 3 terms and that the remaining will graduate in the coming few months.

The graduates commended the Government for creating such opportunity, and pledged to reinforce participation in the national development endeavors.

According to reports, 9 of the graduates obtained the program from South African University and the rest from the University of Swiss-Management Center.

