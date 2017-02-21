Eritrea: Youth Graduated in Various Professions

Asmara — 255 youth from the Central region who have been attending theoretical and practical courses for 3 months in various professions including in electricity and solar installation, poultry, video and still camera shooting, editing and graphics as well as in beauty salon have graduated on 18th February.

Present at the graduation event, Mr. Samson Kifle, head of NUEYS branch in the Central region, said that the training program offered to a number of beneficiaries is part and parcel of the overall efforts being exerted to upgrade youth's competence in various domains.

Female students constitute 74% of the total number of graduates.