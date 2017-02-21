20 February 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Youth Graduated in Various Professions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — 255 youth from the Central region who have been attending theoretical and practical courses for 3 months in various professions including in electricity and solar installation, poultry, video and still camera shooting, editing and graphics as well as in beauty salon have graduated on 18th February.

Present at the graduation event, Mr. Samson Kifle, head of NUEYS branch in the Central region, said that the training program offered to a number of beneficiaries is part and parcel of the overall efforts being exerted to upgrade youth's competence in various domains.

Female students constitute 74% of the total number of graduates.

Eritrea

196 Students Receive 'Indemaso Award'

At a ceremony held in Mendefera on 18 February, 196 students in the southern region who demonstrated excellence in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.