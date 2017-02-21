Ethiopia: Nation Keeps Attracting Foreign Investors

Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a 'report' concerning Gilgel Gibe III hydro-power dam stating that 'the Dam would have hydrological impacts on the lower Omo region and the lake Turkana.'

"Those who are displeased by the development undertakings of Ethiopia always throws destructive comments. Our projects are mainly aimed at improving the lives of our people without posing harms to others," said Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Tewolde Mulugeta in response to HRW accusations.

Moreover, he told The Ethiopian Herald that such mega projects including the GERD are the ultimate determiner of our survival as a nation. "The nation would not have achieved the double digit growth, if these projects had not been done."

According to Tewolde, the nation would continue making progress through implementing various development projects.

Following the declaration of a six-month State of Emergency, the nation's peace has come to normalcy. However, few slammed the decree as if it was instrumental in repressing the general public, denying their basic human rights and discouraging foreign investment.

In contrast to the criticism, Ethiopia is rapidly attracting huge foreign direct investment (FDI) including the anchor investors across the globe .This by itself has proven that nothing would stop the economic growth of the nation.

Fore instance, Tewolde said that over 300 foreign investors have been made pre-investment visits to Ethiopia during the last six months. Among the investors 148, 37 and 17 are Chinese, Turkey and Germany respectively. He added that 19 of them are anchor investors.

According to IMF's recent projections in the world economic outlook, Ethiopia's economy is expected to be the largest in the Eastern Africa taking over from Kenya's position this year.