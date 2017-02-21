Ethiopia: Addis Coca Cola Cycling Race in Full Swing

Two weeks ago the Addis Coca Cola cycling race took place on the road to Butajira. This is a scene from that road race

The season's Addis Coca Cola cycling race that took place at the Lideta-Karl Henze venue attracted a huge crowd on Sunday. The event organizers, the Addis Ababa Cycling Federation, said that the people were in full passion to watch the cyclists all through the roads starting from the Lideta junction.

The Sunday and the last week races brought together equal 111 cyclists.

"Until now the Addis Ababa stadium venue used to be the first in attracting thousands of cycling fans but as it was seen the Sunday venue was able to bring together the fans in thousands far greater than the stadium ones," the event organizer announced.

In the main course race that covered 66km Daniel Teklay of the African Refugee side emerged winner leaving behind Haile Awel of Ethiopian Grain Trade Enterprise (EGTE) and Birhanu Hailu of Electric to take the second and third places, in the order of that.

Daniel Teklay stood second in the last week 81 km race while the then winner Haile Awel went one down to take the second place this time. The 66km main course race brought together 20 cyclists.

In the men's 51km mountain bike race that drew 34 cyclists Shefsedin Redwan of Youth Academy came out first. Buiz Zewde of Electric finished second while the third place was won by Iyasu Mekonen of Youth Academy.

The record tells that in the 51km mountain bike race every time new winners have been emerging. For instance last week Eshetu Madebo of Ethiopian Grain Trade Enterprise (EGTE), Isuindalew Seyoum of Yeka Sub City and Haileyesus Kene of the Youth Academy occupied from first to third places, respectively.

In the women's 30km mountain bike race the private cyclist Yordanos Bulbula outpaced all others to take title. For her this was the second title win in a row. Last week Sunday she had an overwhelming victory in the same distance race.

Kidist Oumer of Youth Academy and her compatriot Firehiwot Teshale took the second and third places, in the order of that. In this race Firehiwot maintained her last week second place. This race attracted only 12 female cyclists.

In the youth 15 km race Tamirat Tibebe of Yeka Sub City came out first while Abduljelil Tiraz of Kolfe Sub City finished second. The third place was won byRank ( + / - ) the Arada Sub City rider Abiy Abera. The first placed Tamirat and the third placed Abiy maintained their last week position. This race managed to pull 34 young talents.

For the second time the 9km veteran cyclist race took place among the veterans in which Abiy Birhanu, Tigabu Kebede and Mihretu Fetene occupied from one up to three places, respectively. The Sunday race brought together 11 veteran cyclists.

In the first day 10.2km race among the veteran cyclists Tigabu Kebede, Mihret Fetene and abiy Birhanu occupied the top three places, in that order.

The Sunday race was one of the series of events that took place in this Ethiopian season under the name of Addis Coca Cola cycling club race.

The organizers further disclosed that the 115km cycling race took place from Legetafo up to Debrebirhan in the week days. Another 82km race also took place from Debrebirhan to Chacha. These were tough long road race, according to the event organizers.

This cycling competition is sponsored by Coca Cola East Africa Bottling Share Company. The sponsorship deal was set for the coming one year with the possibility of extension.

Under this sponsorship deal the AACF will get 500, 000 birr from Coca Cola East Africa Bottling S. C for one year.

The sole factor for Coca Cola East Africa Bottling Share Company to sponsor cycling race is to help promote the sports at the national level.