20 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Found Guilty On 18 644 Child Porn Charges

A Plettenberg Bay resident was convicted on Monday on 18 644 charges of possession of child pornography, the National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape said.

The Knysna Regional Court also convicted William Beale for possession of dagga, said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

"There was no plea and sentencing agreement, but he pleaded guilty and was convicted," he said.

Beale, who was arrested in January 2015, initially faced 107 893 charges. The State accepted his plea and withdrew the remaining charges.

Sentencing will take place on April 18.

"The State and defence will present evidence of psychologists and the defence has also requested a correctional supervision report."

