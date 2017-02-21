Sudan: Assistant of President Receives Delegation of German Berhove Merve Institution

It is crystal clear that the relation of Ethiopia and Sudan is evolving to the level of mutual trust. Their cooperation… Read more »

The German delegation hoped that the relations between the two countries will witness more progress, especially at the economic and trade levels, especially after the lifting of the American economic sanctions from Sudan.

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, received in his office Monday a delegation of the German Berhove Merve Institution, headed by the Executive Director of the institution for the Horn of Africa, and discussed the Sudanese - German relations and ways of strengthening them further.

