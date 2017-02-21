Sudan: U.S. General Electric Expresses Desire to Invest in Oil and Gas Sector

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Mohamed Zayid Awad has revealed desire of the US General Electric Corporation in access to Sudan to invest in a number of vital areas such as energy, transport, aviation, health and oil as well as the work to provide necessary funds as the company enjoys high global expertise in all the mentioned fields

This came when he received a high-level delegation from the General Electric Corporation, headed by its Chief Executive for North East Africa Engineer Ayman Khatab.

The minister pointed to the investment boom in the oil and gas sector in the coming period as a result of the improvement in the global oil prices and the lift of the US embargo on Sudan, reviewing the most promising opportunities in the oil and gas sector in the field of exploration and production as well as the processing of the gas associated with the oil productive fields, construction of refineries and storage as well as the construction of oil installations including pipelines to transport crude oil and petroleum productions to link all the cities of Sudan and the places of consumption such as the agro- industrial sector according to the ministry's plan.

Dr. Awad stressed that the ministry has prepared all the data and feasibility studies for all the investment projects in the oil and gas sector, touching on the ministry's plan to bid the global tender in the coming period.

For his part, Engineer Khatab called for getting acquainted with the priorities of the oil and gas sector in order to invest in it, revealing they possess modern technologies and capabilities for staff training and capacity building.