Sudan: African Development Bank's President to Visit Sudan Next Week

Khartoum — The President of the African Development Bank Dr. Adesina Oknomi is due to visit Sudan during February 27- March 2 to hold meeting with the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, the Governor of the Central Bank and a number of economic officials.

The Bank's Senior Economist Yousuf Mohamed Ahmed Bashir said that the visit is made for the importance of Sudan and its impact on the economic development in Africa as Sudan enjoys tremendous economic resources that will contribute to the process of development projects in Africa.

Bashir said, in a statement to (SUNA), that the key issues to be discussed by bank's president are the foreign debt issue and the development of agricultural sector in Sudan, referring to the efforts of the bank to resolve external debt deprived Sudan from a lot of resources that could contribute to the development question, revealing that the bank is cooperating with Sudan on the debt issue on two tracks; one on the known technical conditions and the other on the political issues concerning the assurances from creditors. He added that bank's president would review the issue of external debt in the presence of External Debt Committee assigned by the Presidency of the Republic to discuss the debt issue and the zero option represented in Sudan bearing to the burden all debts after the secession of the South Sudan providing consent of the two countries to discuss ways for resolving the problem.

Bashir stressed the bank's president inauguration for the Youth Capacity Revitalization Project in agricultural field at $ 30 million to generate an additional income for the youth segment, referring to the inclusive vision of the bank chairperson focusing on a number of the pillars including Africa's electrification, industrialization acceleration and changing of citizen lives.