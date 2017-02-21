Sudan: General. Saleh Gives Detectives for Coordination Between All Concerned Justice Bodies

Khartoum — The First Vice-President, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh has directed the concerned judiciary bodies to coordinate to enforce the law.

General. Saleh who met, Monday, at his office, in the Presidential Palace, the Attorney General of the Government of Sudan, Omer Ahmed Mohammed Abdul Salam, has also directed the Walis of the states to establish general prosecutions for doing justice.

The Attorney General said in press statements that the meeting discussed the requirements of the coming period.