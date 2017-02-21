East Africa: Assistant of President Receives IGAD Ambassador to Khartoum

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, received in his office Monday the Ambassador of IGAD to Sudan, Lessan Yohannes, and discussed the arrangements for the visit of the African Union High-Level for Sudan, Thabo Mbeki, scheduled in the first week of next March to old meeting as part of the meetings that are being held by the African Union's High-Level Mechanism with the government and the opposition parties and the international partners who are concerned with the peace process in Sudan.

Yohannes has appreciated the government acceptance of the American initiative for delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-affected citizens at the two areas of the Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

He called on the People's Movement - North Sector - to accept the American initiative as quickly as possible.