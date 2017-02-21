Sudan: Committee for Constitutional Amendments Hears Visions of Religious Scholars

Khartoum — The emergency for amendment of the Constitution, chaired by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Badria Suleiman, heard in its third meeting Monday the visions of the religious scholars and Sufi sect leaders on the amendment proposal which was forwarded by the Presidency of the Republic to the National Legislature.

In a press statement after the sitting that they heard the vision of Sudan Scholars Commission, the Islamic Figih Council, Insar Al-Sunna Group and the Sufi sect leaders on the proposed constitutional amendments.

She said that the emergency committee for the constitutional amendments will meet Wednesday with sociologists, the civil society organizations and organizations concerned with the women and children affairs to hear their views on the constitutional amendments.

She said that the discussion was focused on the levels of rights and freedoms, especially with regard to the existence of the guardian in the marriage contract, the freedom of religion and the punishment of Ridda (conversion) from Islam.