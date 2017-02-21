20 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Committee for Constitutional Amendments Hears Visions of Religious Scholars

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The emergency for amendment of the Constitution, chaired by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Badria Suleiman, heard in its third meeting Monday the visions of the religious scholars and Sufi sect leaders on the amendment proposal which was forwarded by the Presidency of the Republic to the National Legislature.

In a press statement after the sitting that they heard the vision of Sudan Scholars Commission, the Islamic Figih Council, Insar Al-Sunna Group and the Sufi sect leaders on the proposed constitutional amendments.

She said that the emergency committee for the constitutional amendments will meet Wednesday with sociologists, the civil society organizations and organizations concerned with the women and children affairs to hear their views on the constitutional amendments.

She said that the discussion was focused on the levels of rights and freedoms, especially with regard to the existence of the guardian in the marriage contract, the freedom of religion and the punishment of Ridda (conversion) from Islam.

Sudan

Ethiopia and Sudan's Romance - Cementing Regional Ties

It is crystal clear that the relation of Ethiopia and Sudan is evolving to the level of mutual trust. Their cooperation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.