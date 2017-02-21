20 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Gives Directive for Reactivating the Industry-Related Policies

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has given directive for providing the necessary support and reactivating the industrial sector-related policies so as to develop the sector.

This came when the Vice-President received in the Republican Palace, Minister of Industry, Mohamed Yousif who said in press statements, that he briefed the Vice-President on progress of work at industrial sector in the country.

The Minister indicated that the coming period would witness approval of the Industrial Development Act and the National Plan on Industry.

