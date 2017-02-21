Sudan: President Al-Bashir Announces Formation of Commission for Expatriates Affairs

Abu Dhabi — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), describing these relations as strategic and historic.

Addressing a festival marking inauguration of Sudan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Monday, President Al-Bashir has referred to historic ties between the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and the late former President Field Marshal Jaafar Nemeiri.

He said that Order of Sheikh Zayed which was bestowed on him is honoring to the Sudanese people.

President Al-Bashir has appreciated the Sudanese community in the United Arab Emirates, announcing formation of the Committee for the Expatriates Affairs.

He expressed his pleasure over the remarkable progress achieved by the United Arab Emirates, attributing this progress to the wisdom of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan.

Meanwhile, Sudan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Amin Al-Kareb, has congratulated President Al-Bashir on the awarding of the Order of Sheikh Zayed to him, indicating that the inauguration of the embassy is coinciding with a number of developments in the firm relations between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

Ambassador Al-Kareb has praised the United Arab Emirates for its stances in supporting Sudan.

He also praised the patriotic stances of the Sudanese community in the United Arab Emirates.