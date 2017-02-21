20 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: Assistant of President Meets IGAD Ambassador to Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Assistant of President of he Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid discussed with Ambassador of the Inter-Governmental Authority for Development (IGAD) to Sudan, Lisan Yohans arrangements of visit of the Chairman of the AUHIP, Thabo Mbeki to Sudan in the first week of the coming March during which he would hold meetings within framework of meetings the AUHIP would hold with the Government, opposition, international partners and those concern with peace process in Sudan.

Yohans welcomed acceptance of the Government of Sudan to US initiative on humanitarian assistance to war-affected people in the Two Areas, calling the People Movement to urgently accept to the initiative in order to put an end to suffering of people in South Kordufan and Blue Nile.

Sudan

Ethiopia and Sudan's Romance - Cementing Regional Ties

It is crystal clear that the relation of Ethiopia and Sudan is evolving to the level of mutual trust. Their cooperation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.