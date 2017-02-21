Gambia: No New Political Party Registered After December 1st - IEC

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) wishes to inform the general public that no new political party has been registered with the Commission after the 1st December 2016 polls.

According to a media dispatch from the Independent Electoral Commission signed by its Chairman, the IEC, which is the only mandated body in this country to register any political party, the Commission is utterly surprised by the news of the formation of a new Political Party in The Gambia.

The release concluded that there are only nine Political Parties registered with the Commission.