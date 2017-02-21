Gambia: GCCI Signs MOU With Senegal Chamber of Commerce

At a ceremony held at its Kerr Jula office at Bijilo on Friday, 17 February 2017 , the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kaolack Chamber of Commerce in Senegal on trade facilitation.

This MOU, according to the officials, is meant to facilitate easy trade between the two countries and to create the economic environment for business people of both countries to integrate without hindrances at the border.

"Gambia and Senegal have good social ties as well as political ties in this new Gambia. It is now important to strengthen our economic ties," said Muhammed Jagana, President of GCCI.

Mr. Jagana further emphasized the importance of integration between the two countries which will guarantee the movement of vehicles from one territory to the other and vice versa without hindrance.

For his part, Serigne Mboup, President Koalack Chamber of Commerce, reiterated the importance of strengthening the economic ties between the two countries. He said the MOU will help address the issue of border closure and help facilitate trade between the two countries.

He also promised that the Senegalese Chamber of Commerce will fully take part in the upcoming Trade Fair.

Other speakers included Alieu Secka, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) GCCI, Beatrice Mboge of GCCI and 3 officials from the Senegalese counterparts.

Mr. Jagana and Mr. Mboup signed on behalf of the GCCI and Kaolack Chamber of Commerce respectively.