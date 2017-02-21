20 February 2017

Gambia: IEC Starts Issuing N/A Elections Nomination Forms Today

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will from today, 20 February start issuing National Assembly nomination Forms to prospective candidates up to Sunday 12th March, 2017.

In a press release signed by the Chairman, these forms are free of charge and can only be collected from IEC Regional Offices in Banjul, Kanifing, Brikama, Kerewan, Mansakonko, Janjabureh and Basse.

According to the release, nomination of candidates will be held from 9th to 12th March 2017.

Pursuant to Section 96 of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, the Independent Electoral Commission will conduct the National Assembly Elections on 6th April 2017, the release states.

In another press release issued by the said Commission, it clarifies that no new political party has been registered after the 1st December 2016 presidential election.

