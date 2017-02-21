20 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mathews Phosa Makes Edward Zuma Want to Vomit

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Jacob Zuma's son Edward says Mathews Phosa makes him want to vomit, after the former ANC treasurer called for his father to step down.

"Having known him personally as a child during those days makes me want to vomit as I would have alarmed the ANC of what a traitor he was to become post-apartheid," Zuma said on Monday.

Phosa had sold out to white monopoly capital, he said.

"Edward Zuma is a piece of vomit, not deserving of any comment as he is talking rubbish," was Phosa's reply.

Phosa, the former premier of Mpumalanga, wrote in an opinion piece published in the Sunday Independent and on the Daily Maverick's website that good men could not be silent in the face of evil.

'My plea remains'

"Silence is connivance. Therefore I speak.

"Now we have a president, when we plead with him to go, stays. My plea remains: Please, for once, serve your people, and go. Go now. If you don't, history will judge you to be the chief architect of the destruction of the ANC.

"I understand that these words will land me in the firing line. I know that I am not the only one who feels this way. I know that there are cabinet ministers and NEC members who feel the same way.

"I urge them again, to speak up. Find your inner voices, find your pride, find your character and speak before your children and grandchildren, and history, judge you harshly for being silent."

Edward Zuma asked why Phosa was not a Cabinet minister and asked him to "show us his branches".

"He has guts and no shame to want to mislead the people of this country in their quest for selfish and narrow interests of white monopoly capital."

He said Phosa should stay in the ANC and be disciplined, or leave and let the ruling party govern.

"Face it my former comrade you will never lead this country."

He would continue to rally behind his father until he completed his term.

News24

South Africa

SS Mendi Soldiers To Be Hounoured

South Africa will today honour and remember members of the South African Native Labour Corps (SANLC) who lost their… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.