21 February 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Africa: CAF Champions League - St. George Defeat Cote D'Or 5-0 On Aggregate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: CAF
Ethiopian Premier League champions Saint George defeat Cote D’Or 3-0 .

The Ethiopian Premier League champions Saint George defeat Cote D’Or 3-0 in the second leg of the African Champions League in Hawasa on Monday. The match was played on Sunday but interrupted after the 60 minutes due to heavy rain. By then the score was 3-0 in favour of St George.

As per the regulation of CAF, the continent's football governing body, the remaining 30 minutes was played on Monday morning. The score sheet was not changed when the final whistle was heard.

In the first leg held in Seychelles Ethiopia's representative in this year's CAF Champions League St George , beat Cote d'voire 2-0.

Striker Salhadin Said scored a goal in each half to give his team a cushion for the return leg match.

In the return leg that took place in Hawassa St. George had a 3-0 win. With an aggregate 5-0 win the home side advanced in the next round.

The format for the 2017 Total CAF Champions League has been modified and the tournament now has 16 participants in the group stages.

The change was announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at its 38th Ordinary General Assembly last year.

Africa

Ethiopia Finishes Fourth in 2017 African Cycling Championships

More than 20 countries have participated in the 2017 African Continental Cycling Championship, taking place in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.