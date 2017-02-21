21 February 2017

Ethiopia: Diaspora Raises Over U.S.$2 Million GERD Support

Artist's impression of the Renaissance Dam, under construction on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia.
By Haftu Gebrezgabiher

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Ethiopian Diaspora Community in different parts of the world raised 2,101,000 USD to back the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In a press briefing Friday, Ministry Spokesperson Tewolde Mulgeta said the contribution was made during the last six months in the form of bond purchases, donation and other funding mechanisms.

Tewolde added that the ministry met 199 times over the last six months with the diaspora community through various forums. Following this, the Diaspora made active participation in the fund raising and other programs including ICT, health and educational support, according to the Spokesperson.

For its part, the ministry has made supports to 8,400 people in providing legal protection, investment tips as well as settling salary cases, Tewolde noted.

Reports indicate that Ethiopia has over three million diaspora in different parts of the globe, it was learnt.

