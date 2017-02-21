Ethiopia: 7th Disability Sports Festival Takes Place

The 7th Addis Ababa disability sports festival took place on Sunday at the Addis Ababa stadium.

The sports festival drew two thousand participants from 10 Addis Ababa Sub Cities.

Ethiopia has been participating in the international disability contest since the time of Abebe Bikila in 1970.

Abebe began training to compete in archery for athletes in wheelchairs. History has documented that in July of that year (1970), he competed in archery and table tennis in the Stoke Mandeville Wheelchair Games.

In April 1971, he competed in a disabled games competition in Norway though he was actually invited as a guest but once there he decided to compete in archery, table tennis, and even won first place in cross-country sleigh-riding out of a field of sixteen with a time of 1:16:17.

The Ethiopian athletics legend Abebe in 1969, on the night of March 22 faced an accident while driving his Volkswagen Beetle when he lost control and the vehicle overturned with him trapped inside.

Abebe was taken to the Imperial Guard Hospistal for medical treatment. The accident left him a quadriplegic and he would never walk again. On March 29, he was transferred to the Stoke Mandeville Hospital in England. He spent eight months at that hospital receiving treatment.

The great Ethiopian athlete, to the surprise of the international community took part in disability game and won title.

Abebe was the first athlete to win the Marathon gold in Rome in 1960. That was the first medal in the Olympic history for Africa, Ethiopia and himself. He again won gold medal in Tokyo Olympic in 1964. There are only two marathoners who collected two Olympic marathon gold in a row. One was the East German marathoner Waldemiar Cierpinski.

The participation of Abebe in big international disability contest inspired the Ethiopian disability community to organize themselves and compete in the international arena.

The Ethiopian Disability Federation was formed in mid 70s and the country has the experience of participating in Paralympics.

The Sunday disability sports festival is just another attempt to produce competent athlete. It is believed that disability is not inability.